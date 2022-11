Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.