Nurkic is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to lower back soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It's unclear exactly where the back soreness stems from, as he played 27 minutes and recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. Nevertheless, the Trail Blazers will likely be able to provide another update on the big man following the team's shootaround Friday morning. Whether or not Nurkic is able to participate or not should give some good insight into his status against the Celtics.