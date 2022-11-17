Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
Nurkic was also tabbed questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, but the center was able to return from a three-game absence and posted nine points and five rebounds in 15 minutes. Barring any major setbacks before tipoff then, Nurkic will likely make his second straight start Thursday.
