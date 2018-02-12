Nurkic left Sunday's game with lower back soreness and pain in his right hip and is questionable to return, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It was a rough night for Nurkic, who had zero points in 14 points before exiting Sunday's contest. With the Trail Blazers entering fourth quarter in an 18-point hole, there doesn't appear to be any reason for the team to bring Nurkic back in tho the game, so it's safe to assume he's done for the night. Fortunately for Nurkic, Portland has off until Wednesday, so he'll have plenty of time to recover from any lingering pain.