Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
