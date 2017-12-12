Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Miami
Nurkic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Nurkic has missed the past two games while nursing a sprained right ankle. In his absence Monday, Meyers Leonard drew the start at center and played 18 minutes. Zach Collins saw 25 minutes off the pine. More word on Nurkic's status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround Wednesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out again Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will not play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: X-ray on ankle comes back clean•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits Tuesday's game with sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Massive double-double in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...