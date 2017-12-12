Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Miami

Nurkic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Nurkic has missed the past two games while nursing a sprained right ankle. In his absence Monday, Meyers Leonard drew the start at center and played 18 minutes. Zach Collins saw 25 minutes off the pine. More word on Nurkic's status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround Wednesday.