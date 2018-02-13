Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable with three injuries Wednesday
Nurkic -- who is nursing lower back soreness, a right calf strain and a right oblique strain -- is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Nurkic exited Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Jazz due to lower back soreness after just 14 minutes of playing time, though it appears he picked up some other injuries along the way as well. More word on his status should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he's held out of the contest, Ed Davis and Zach Collins would be in line for increased run.
