Nurkic finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-83 loss to the Spurs.

Nurkic's 23 minutes were his fewest in seven games and largely a product of the blowout nature of the contest. He still managed to hit double-digit scoring for the fifth straight game, and he added seven boards to produce at least moderate fantasy value. Nurkic is averaging a double-double (12.4 points, 10.6 boards) on the campaign, though he is also posting less than one block per contest for the first time in his career.