Nurkic (foot) and the Trail Blazers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $70 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nurkic was shut down for the second half of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from plantar fasciitis, but he's expected to be back at full strength for 2022-23. After re-signing with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Nurkic figures to retain his role as the team's starting center for the foreseeable future. In 56 games last season, the big man averaged 15.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.2 minutes per contest.