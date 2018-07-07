Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Re-signs with Portland
Nurkic agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract with the Trailblazers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After becoming a restricted free agent, Nurkic will stay in Portland. He averaged 14.3 points, nine boards and 1.8 assists in 79 games during the 2017-2018 season.
