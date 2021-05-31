Nurkic has a bruised left thumb but will be available for Tuesday's Game 5 at Denver, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Game 4 on Saturday, but the issue isn't serious enough to saddle him with an injury designation for Tuesday. Nurkic has averaged 13.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.3 minutes across the first four games of the series.