Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Records 12th double-double in loss
Nurkic recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 29 minutes in Friday's 113-112 loss to the Nuggets.
It's obvious when you look at the numbers, but Nurkic has quietly climbed up the ranks among centers this season. He's currently tied for 8th among centers in double-doubles and is ranked 11th in rebounds with an average of 10.5 per game.
