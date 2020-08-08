Nurkic posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Nurkic's passing helped make up for his lack of scoring Saturday. His nine dimes were one short of tying his career-high, which was set last season. Even with that being the case, Saturday's effort was Nurkic's worst of the bubble. He came into the game averaging 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.5 steals.
