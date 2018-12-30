Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Records 18th double-double in loss
Nurkic provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.
Nurkic now ranks 12th among centers in double-doubles and is also one of the league's best big men in assists (2.7 per game) which is enough for sixth place among centers in that category. He's averaging a true double-double over 35 games, and the 23-year-old is enjoying career-high averages in almost every category.
