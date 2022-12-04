Nurkic produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over Utah.

Nurkic is not likely to operate as Portland's main scoring threat unless they are seriously depleted, but he continues to thrive even if he holds a secondary role on offense. The veteran big man has three double-doubles across his last four outings and is also on a run of eight double-digit scoring outings across his last 10 games. He's averaging 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in that span.