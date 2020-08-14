Nurkic totaled 22 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 win over the Nets.
Nurkic's potential impact in the bubble was unclear after missing several months with a broken leg, be crushed expectations in the bubble. He's averaged 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and four assists in Orlando.
