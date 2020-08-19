Nurkic produced 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nurkic did more than hold his own opposite Anthony Davis in the paint, outrebounding him 15 to 11. Tuesday marked Nurkic's fifth double-double in bubble play, and it's hard to envision Portland's fortunes without him back in the lineup. Although the Blazers were able to limp into contention behind Hassan Whiteside, Nurkic is an almost universal size mismatch, and he gives the Trail Blazers an imposing interior presence that they lost when Nurkic broke his leg. Behind his stellar play, Portland has a fighting chance to move on against a Laker squad that's struggling to find its footing.