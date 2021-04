Nurkic (knee) will be limited to around 20 minutes Thursday against the Jazz, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Nurkic will remain on the same minutes restriction he's seen in his last five outings of about 20 minutes, which should keep him from posting huge numbers. In his last five games, Nurkic has averaged 8.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 19.6 minutes per game.