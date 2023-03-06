Nurkic (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons.
Nurkic is slated to miss a 14th straight game due to a left calf strain. Despite the lengthy absence, he remains day-to-day, so his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Boston.
