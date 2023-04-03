Nurkic (knee) will not play Tuesday at Memphis.

For whatever reason, the Blazers continue to update the statuses of Nurkic, Jerami Grant (quad) and Anfernee Simons (foot) on a game-to-game basis, but all three players are essentially shut down. Tuesday will mark Nurkic's seventh straight absence, and he's highly unlikely to play in any of the team's remaining games this week.