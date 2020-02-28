Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Remains sidelined
Nurkic (lower leg/calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Nurkic initially looked on track to make his season debut at some point shortly following the All-Star break when he was cleared for full practices in late January, but his progress has since been stalled after he strained his right calf in one of his workouts. While the injury is to the opposite leg in which he sustained compound fractures last March, the calf issue is significant enough to keep him off the court. With no reports indicating that Nurkic practiced at any point in February, he looks to be multiple weeks away from playing in games. Considering the 26-34 Blazers are three games off the pace for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, there's a real possibility the organization errs on the side of caution and shuts Nurkic down for the season if Portland falls out of the playoff picture.
