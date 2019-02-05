Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Removed from injury report

Nurkic (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Nurkic was last seen on the sideline six days ago in the Blazers' last time out against the Jazz, but the soreness in his right knee appears to have subsided in that time and he will be good to go against Miami.

