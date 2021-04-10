Nurkic (knee) Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Portland will opt rest Nurkic on the front leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, look for Enes Kanter to replace him in the starting lineup. The big man has averaged 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks across 20.0 minutes in six games since returning to action.
