Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Rolls to 24th double-double

Nurkic accumulated 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 123-114 loss to the Thunder.

It's the 24th double-double of the season for Nurkic, leaving him just three shy of matching his career-best total from 2017-18. While Nurkic's scoring and rebounding production aren't up dramatically from a season ago, his improved free-throw percentage (from 63 percent to 74.1 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (0.78 to 1.39) have elevated his fantasy profile.