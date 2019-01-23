Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Rolls to 24th double-double
Nurkic accumulated 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 123-114 loss to the Thunder.
It's the 24th double-double of the season for Nurkic, leaving him just three shy of matching his career-best total from 2017-18. While Nurkic's scoring and rebounding production aren't up dramatically from a season ago, his improved free-throw percentage (from 63 percent to 74.1 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (0.78 to 1.39) have elevated his fantasy profile.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Magnificent in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Triple-double alert Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Foul trouble prevents bigger night•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Continues strong play in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Huge outing in overtime win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.