Nurkic will miss Friday's contest against the Warriors with a non-COVID illness.
Nurkic was initially listed as probable with a lingering calf issue that he had played through in each of the previous three games but was downgraded to questionable mid-day Friday. However, it will be an illness that holds him out of the game that presumably was also the cause for his downgrade. Drew Eubanks will likely get the starting nod in his place. Nurkic's next chance to play will come Monday against Detroit.
