Nurkic (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Nurkic will miss a third consecutive game and is one of several starters who will be unable to suit up for the Trail Blazers on Monday. With Trendon Watford (ankle) doubtful, Drew Eubanks should see plenty of run at center against New Orleans.
