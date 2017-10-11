Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Wednesday with concussion

Nurkic suffered a concussion during Monday's exhibition and has now been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Suns, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.

Nurkic put together an impressive 16-point, seven-rebound showing on Monday, which led the team in scoring. However, he apparently took a shot to the head and will now have to go through the league-mandated concussion protocol. He's already been ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition and due to the uncertainty surrounding head injuries, it's very possible he misses additional time. The Trail Blazers open up the regular season schedule on Oct. 18 against the Suns, which gives Nurkic just over a week to make a full recovery.