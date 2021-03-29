Nurkic went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes Sunday night against Toronto.

Playing in his second game since returning from an extended injury absence, Nurkic remained on a minutes limit, but he'll eventually work up toward a larger workload. The big man will get two days off before Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons in Detroit. It's a three-game week for Portland, so consider leaving Nurkic on the bench before deploying him at full-strength in Week 16.