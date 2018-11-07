Nurkic tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 25 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Nurkic generated a serviceable complementary stat line on a night when C.J. McCollum dominated the usage with 26 shot attempts. The big man has mostly been solid thus far this season save for a pair of five-point efforts, as he's posted five double-doubles and has hauled in at least seven rebounds in all but one contest. His involvement naturally fluctuates from game to game given how integral the Blazers' backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and McCollum is to the offense, but Nurkic typically supplements his production nicely across the rest of the stat sheet.