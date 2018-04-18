Nurkic (leg) contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 15 minutes during Portland's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Nurkic was on his way to a second consecutive productive effort to open the series before suffering a leg injury in the third quarter that forced him from the contest. The big man's scoring and rebounding presence was missed down low for the duration of the night, and the Blazers would face even steeper odds in Game 3 on the road if he were to remain sidelined. Nurkic's status will likely be updated Wednesday, but given the quick turnaround for Thursday's contest, he may be hard-pressed to suit up depending on the severity of the injury.