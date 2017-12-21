Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 15 points in 25 minutes

Nurkic registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, and one block across 25 minutes Wednesday in Portland's loss to San Antonio.

Nurkic had his hands full Wednesday, matching up against Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair. After missing three games due to an ankle injury, Nurkic's minutes are starting to ramp back up to their usual level. He continues to be the top post option for the Trail Blazers and will have no shortage of opportunities as the season progresses. His fantasy ceiling has always been high, the question that needs answering is can he reach it?