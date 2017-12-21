Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 15 points in 25 minutes
Nurkic registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, and one block across 25 minutes Wednesday in Portland's loss to San Antonio.
Nurkic had his hands full Wednesday, matching up against Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair. After missing three games due to an ankle injury, Nurkic's minutes are starting to ramp back up to their usual level. He continues to be the top post option for the Trail Blazers and will have no shortage of opportunities as the season progresses. His fantasy ceiling has always been high, the question that needs answering is can he reach it?
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Still on minutes restriction•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 11 boards in Friday's return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will play on minutes restriction Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will be sidelined Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...