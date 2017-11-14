Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 17 against former club Monday
Nurkic scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 99-82 win over the Nuggets.
While he tied for the team lead in scoring on the night, Nurkic's biggest contribution came on the defensive end, where he held former teammate Nikola Jokic to just six points on the night. Nurkic is embracing a larger role in the offensive this season, and he's now averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 boards, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over his last eight games.
