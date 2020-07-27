Nurkic went for 17 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's scrimmage against the Raptors.

In his second scrimmage, Nurkic saw 27 minutes of action as a part of a starting lineup that also included Hassan Whiteside. Nurkic struggled from the floor, but it was partially due to a rough night from beyond the arc. The Blazers hit just seven of 28 attempts from three as a team.