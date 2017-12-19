Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 20 in Monday's loss
Nurkic scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Timberwolves.
It was Nurkic's best performance since returning to the lineup from his ankle injury three games ago. Expect the center to start eclipsing 30 minutes a game again soon enough, giving him a more stable floor for his DFS value.
