Nurkic amassed 20 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 140-123 victory over Dallas.

Nurkic logged fewer minutes than normal due to the blowout nature of the contest, but the veteran big man still played a huge role for the Blazers. He has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings and is on a run of seven straight double-digit scoring games, averaging 16.3 points per game in that span.