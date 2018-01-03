Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 23 points Tuesday
Nurkic scored 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to Cleveland.
Nurkic put up his highest point total since November 30 with 23 points against Cleveland Tuesday. In addition, the center was extremely efficient from the floor, sinking a season-high 83.3 percent of his 12 shots. Even though this was Nurkic's third 20-plus point performance in his last eight games, he has scored 10 points or fewer in three games during this span as well. The peaks and valleys of Nurkic's scoring potential does not make him a solid contributor on offense. However, his rebounding numbers have been outstanding as of late, averaging an even 10.0 boards in his last five games.
