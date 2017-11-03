Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 28 points in victory
Nurkic compiled 28 points (12-20 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Lakers.
Nurkic was impressive again on Thursday, backing up his strong performance from the previous night. In a favorable matchup, he was able to dominate inside, shooting an impressive 12-of-20 from the field. Nurkic had a somewhat slow start to the season, but has turned it around in his last two games. If he can improve both his blocks and assists numbers, he could return to the player he was during his time with Portland last season.
