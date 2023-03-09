Nurkic ended Wednesday's 115-93 loss to Boston with five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes.

After missing about five weeks due to a calf injury, Nurkic returned Wednesday night in limited minutes and scored five points on 33.3 percent shooting. He did manage to grab six boards but otherwise it was a subpar fantasy performance. Overall, he's had a fairly mediocre season and until the veteran big man gets back to relatively normal playing time, the tough times might continue for fantasy managers who have held onto him for this long.