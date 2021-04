Nurkic had six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Nurkic has now appeared in seven games since returning from a lengthy injury absence, but the team continues to limit his workload. Nurkic is yet to play more than 22 minutes in any of those appearances, as he and Enes Kanter have split minutes relatively evenly. Until Nurkic moves closer to 25-to-30 minutes on most nights, his fantasy value will remain muted.