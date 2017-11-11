Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's loss
Nurkic scored 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 101-97 loss to the Nets.
He barely played in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn ran with a smaller lineup, otherwise Jurkic likely would have hit for at least 25 points for the third time in the last four games. As it is, the young center is still averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game, a scoring pace that matches what he put up for Portland last season after coming over from Denver.
More News
