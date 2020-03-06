Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Season debut set for March 15

Nurkic (lower leg) will make his season debut Mar. 15 against the Rockets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. "I'm ready to help my team make the playoffs," Nurkic told Yahoo Sports. "It's time."

Nurkic has been on the shelf for nearly a year following a severe lower leg injury. He returned to practice in late January and has been steadily progressing since then. Last season, Nurkic was a huge part of Portland's success, as he averaged career highs in points (15.6), rebounds (10.4) and field-goal percentage (50.8), not to mention 3.2 dimes, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steal. He'll presumably see limited minutes for his first few games while he gets back into the flow of real game action. Presumably, Nurkic will come off the bench behind Hassan Whiteside, who is having a bounceback 2019-20 campaign.