Nurkic had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in Wednesday's win over the Cavs.

The game got out of hand in the third quarter, so the Blazers were able to pull back on their starters' minutes for much of the second half. Nurkic still found time to rack up his sixth double-double in the last eight games while posting his highest blocks total of the season.