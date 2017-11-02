Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Season-high point total Wednesday
Nurkic provided 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime loss to the Jazz.
Both Nurkic's shot attempt and scoring totals represented season highs, while his rebound tally equaled his best effort in that category on the season as well. The 23-year-old big man has hit double digits in the scoring column in all but one game this season, but his offensive contributions have fluctuated at times, leading to a near two-point drop in scoring average from the career-best 15.2 he managed over 19 starts with the Blazers last season. Despite the occasional scoring downturn, Nurkic's above-average work on the glass helps keep him productive in all fantasy formats.
