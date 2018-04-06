Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Second straight double-double
Nurkic produced 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal during the Trail Blazers' 96-94 loss at Houston.
This was Nurkic's second straight double-double performance in two days and it also was his 11th consecutive game scoring in double figures. The Bosnia native is a daily double-double candidate, as he is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds during his fourth NBA season.
