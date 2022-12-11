Nurkic ended with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 win over the Timberwolves.

Nurkic had a quiet night offensively, recording his lowest shot-attempt total in over a month. However, he was a beast on the boards, pulling down 15 rebounds -- two short of his season-best mark. Nurkic also swatted two shots in the contest and has recorded at least one block in eight straight games.