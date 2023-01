Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks.

Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks Sunday.