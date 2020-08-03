Nurkic tallied 30 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Sunday's 128-124 loss to Boston.

Despite missing nearly a calendar year and a half with a leg injury, Nurkic has come back firing on all cylinders. While unreasonable to expect the 25-year-old to sustain this scoring pace going forward, he ought to continue to contribute across the board statistically. His next chance comes Tuesday against Houston.