Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Serviceable production in narrow loss

Nurkic tallied 12 points (6-12 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Clippers.

Nurkic saw the least playing time of any of the starting five, as all other first-teamers logged at least 33 minutes. That pattern has been the norm in four of the Blazers' first five contests, with the 23-year-old logging as few as 20 minutes and no more than Thursday's total in those games. Nurkic has still managed to hit double digits in the scoring column in each game while also offering solid rebounding numbers, so he remains a strong mid-tier center option fantasy-wise in the early going.