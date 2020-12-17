Coach Terry Stotts said Nurkic will play less than 20 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

It's not much of a surprise, as the 26-year-old played only 13 minutes during his preseason debut Sunday. Nurkic was limited to only eight games last season due to a leg fracture, so the Trail Blazers are being understandably cautious with their starting center in exhibition play.