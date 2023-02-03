The Trail Blazers announced Nurkic is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break after an MRI on Thursday revealed that he's dealing with a left calf strain.

Nurkic departed Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Grizzlies with what the team initially termed as a sore left calf, only to provide an update later in the night that he had suffered a strain. Considering that Nurkic previously missed one game a week earlier due to an injury to the same calf, the Trail Blazers will err on the side of caution and hold the big man out for the next three weeks. While Nurkic is sidelined, Drew Eubanks should be first in line to step in as the Trail Blazers' starting center, while Trendon Watford should become a regular in the rotation as the top backup. Nurkic's first chance to return following the All-Star break comes Feb. 23 against the Kings.